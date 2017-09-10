Seasonal temperatures returning to Southern Nevada - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Seasonal temperatures returning to Southern Nevada

Posted: Updated:
The sun heats up Las Vegas in an undated image. (File) The sun heats up Las Vegas in an undated image. (File)
7-Day forecast for Las Vegas starting Sept. 10, 2017. (Les Krifaton/FOX5) 7-Day forecast for Las Vegas starting Sept. 10, 2017. (Les Krifaton/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A  chance of showers remains in for the forecast on Sunday, but drier air is moving into the Las Vegas Valley. 

The Flash Flood Watch that was issued for the weekend was lifted Saturday evening as that drier air enters Southern Nevada.   

Daytime temperatures will start to climb back into normal values starting Monday before a low-pressure system will bring some breezy conditions on Thursday.

The average high temperature for the upcoming week will be about 94 degrees with overnight lows in the 70s.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

