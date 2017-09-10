Irma evacuee in Las Vegas: I made it on the last flight out of Miami

Alondra Martinez and her little dog, Bevo, have been trying to smile since leaving Florida and landing in Las Vegas. She only packed one suit case and considered herself lucky that she booked tickets to one of the few flights that didn't end up getting canceled in Miami.

"It is like a ghost town," Martinez said. "There is nobody there."

By the time she left, she said there was almost nobody on the roads. There was almost nobody at the airport. There almost wasn't enough gas to make it to Las Vegas. She said this was the final flight out of Miami. She had already booked her flight in advance of the storm because of a family emergency.

The plane cheered when the pilot announced that they were going to make it.

Bevo slept the whole way in a crate in the seat next to Martinez. On her other side, she said another woman was crying because she didn't want to leave Florida. A lot of things had to be left behind.

"My home. My car, everything else can be replaced but, you know, pictures and stuff like that," Martinez said. "I put a lot of stuff in the dryer and dishwasher just so that they would be -- if we do have any flooding -- that they'll be in a secure place."

Martinez said she was one of the lucky ones; there were some people at the airport who didn't make it onto a plane due to the cancellations. She said, when she left, the staff was trying to clear those people out because "the airport isn't a shelter."

"I know it's going to be a long time to rebuild, but I think we can do it if we all work together," she said.

