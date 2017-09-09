Two pedestrians injured in central hit and run crash

Metro police investigate a pedestrian-involved hit and run crash on Sept. 9, 2017 (LVACS / FOX5).

Metro police are investigating a hit and run crash that left two pedestrians injured in central Las Vegas.

Officers responded to reports of a hit and run at the intersection of Desert Inn Road, near Valley View Boulevard at 4:18 p.m.

Lt. Nate Chio said the pedestrians were transported to University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

A description of the suspect's vehicle was not available at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Stay with FOX5 for the latest updates.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.