Elderly person drives into east Valley grocery store

A pilot from Nellis Air Force Base died in a collision during training on Tuesday.More >
A woman driving a stolen Clark County Fire Department medical vehicle led authorities on a chase southbound on Interstate 15 Friday afternoon, Metro police said.More >
Equifax said a giant cybersecurity breach compromised the personal information of as many as 143 million Americans — almost half the country.More >
Las Vegas Metro police said they took a man who was barricaded inside his Summerlin home acting erratically Friday morning, into custody without incident.More >
Three people wanted in connection with multiple armored truck robberies in the Las Vegas Valley have been captured, according to Las Vegas Metro police.More >
North Las Vegas police said they arrested a man in connection with a homicide Wednesday.More >
The Clark County District Attorney's Office filed criminal charges against the parents of 4-year-old Bradley Whitis who died after accidentally shooting himself with a gun found inside of a Las Vegas home.More >
A powerful earthquake is shaking Mexico's capital city, causing people to flee swaying buildings and knocking out lights to part of the city.More >
Country artist Troy Gentry, half of the popular country duo, Montgomery Gentry, was tragically killed in a helicopter crash Friday.More >
