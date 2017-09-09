Elderly person drives into east Valley grocery store - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Elderly person drives into east Valley grocery store

Posted: Updated:
Written by Jennifer Hurtado
Smith's grocery store on Nellis Boulevard near Stuart Avenue (Kurt Rempe / FOX5). Smith's grocery store on Nellis Boulevard near Stuart Avenue (Kurt Rempe / FOX5).
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

An elderly person drove into the doors of an east Valley grocery store Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Officers responded to the Smith's at 450 North Nellis Boulevard, near Stewart Avenue at 2:30 p.m.

According to Metro Lt. Nate Chio, no injuries were reported.

