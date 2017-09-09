Deadly motorcycle crash closes road west of Vegas Strip - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Deadly motorcycle crash closes road west of Vegas Strip

Las Vegas officers at the scene of a deadly motorcycle crash on Dean Martin Drive on Sept. 9, 2017. (LVACS) Las Vegas officers at the scene of a deadly motorcycle crash on Dean Martin Drive on Sept. 9, 2017. (LVACS)
Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in the central part of town Saturday morning.

Metro responded to an accident call on Dean Martin Drive, just south of Tropicana Avenue, at about 10:30 a.m. 

Officers said a motorcycle crashed into a pole on Dean Martin according to preliminary reports. 

The motorcyclist was transported to the University Medical Center in critical condition, but later passed away from the injuries sustained.

Authorities had all travel lanes on Dean Martin Drive closed for the fatal investigation.

No other injuries were reported in the crash.

