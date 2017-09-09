Authorities identify motorcyclist killed in crash west of Vegas Strip

Las Vegas officers at the scene of a deadly motorcycle crash on Dean Martin Drive on Sept. 9, 2017. (LVACS)

Las Vegas authorities continue to investigate a fatal motorcycle crash from Saturday morning in the central part of town.

Metro responded to an accident call on Dean Martin Drive, just south of Tropicana Avenue, at about 10:30 a.m.

According to preliminary reports, officers said a motorcycle crashed into a pole on Dean Martin just south of Tropicana.

The motorcyclist was transported to the University Medical Center after the collision in critical condition, but later passed away from his injuries sustained.

The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the motorcyclist as 24-year-old Juan Meldez Houseworth Keller, of Las Vegas, as the person killed in the crash.

Authorities had all travel lanes on Dean Martin Drive closed for the fatal investigation at the scene.

No other injuries were reported in the crash and Keller's official cause of death remains pending according to the Coroner's office.

