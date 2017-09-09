Flash Flood Watch in effect for Southern Nevada

Flash Flood Watch issued for Southern Nevada on Sept. 9, 2017. (Les Krifaton/FOX5)

A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for Southern Nevada throughout the weekend.

Monsoonal moisture is in place over the Las Vegas Valley according to the latest forecast.

Thunderstorms are also possible with an unstable air mass and cooler temperatures in the area.

Forecast high temperatures are expected to be 85 degrees for Saturday and low 90s on Sunday.

