Thai restaurant Lotus of Siam closes after roof collapse

A popular Thai restaurant closed Friday after much of its roof and ceiling collapsed.

Lotus of Siam manager Penny Chutima said 50 to 75 percent of the ceiling is damaged, including the kitchen and dining areas. Nothing fell on anyone and there were no injuries. She said she expected the restaurant to be closed for about a week to make necessary repairs. 

She said rain impacted the collapse but the building has had roof issues throughout the past year.

The restaurant posted a message to its customers on its Facebook page.

"To our lovely guest, we do apologize, but we will be closed due to our roof caving in. We hope to reopen as soon as possible. We do apologize for this inconvenience."

