Pedestrian hit, in critical condition near Rancho and Bonanza

A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and suffered critical injuries near Rancho Drive and Bonanza Road in Las Vegas Friday night, according to Metro Police.

Police were called to the scene at 7:40 p.m. Metro has not said whether the driver was cooperative.

Southbound Rancho Drive closed at Bonanza Road as police investigated the crash.

