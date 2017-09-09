Pedestrian hit, in critical condition near Rancho and Bonanza - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Pedestrian hit, in critical condition near Rancho and Bonanza

A pedestrian was critically injured after being hit by a vehicle near Rancho and Bonanza. A pedestrian was critically injured after being hit by a vehicle near Rancho and Bonanza.
A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and suffered critical injuries near Rancho Drive and Bonanza Road in Las Vegas Friday night, according to Metro Police.

Police were called to the scene at 7:40 p.m. Metro has not said whether the driver was cooperative. 

Southbound Rancho Drive closed at Bonanza Road as police investigated the crash.

