Vegas Golden Knights turn up the physicality in rookie camp

The Vegas Golden Knights rookies returned the ice for the first time in more than two months. It’s one of the last opportunities for the young guys to show coaches and players that they not only belong in this organization, but they are ready for the jump to the NHL.

Hit after hit, what was not allowed back in June, is fair game in Sept.

"Everyone has that kind of killer instinct, we're all getting ready for two games against LA," Golden Knights rookie Keegan Kolesar said.

With George McPhee and Gerard Gallant in the stands watching, 23 players took to the ice at City National Arena, all in hopes of earning a roster spot.

"Right now, it's a job for a lot of us. We're all looking for a spot on this team trying to play professional hockey," Kolesar said.

"This is a good group of guys a good team, but at the same time it's still a competition for a few weeks. It's nice to kind of gel now, but really it's a business so everyone is working to put their best foot forward and show the coaches what they have," Golden Knights rookie Reid Duke said.

Looking to show the coaches he's ready is Golden Knights first ever draft pick in franchise history, Cody Glass, who said his goals for this season have not changed.

"I'm here to make the team and it's a tryout basis so everyone is fighting for a job. My ultimate goal is to make the team at 19 and I'm going to try my hardest to make it this year. But Portland is a good spot too," Glass said.

