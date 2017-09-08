Woman leads authorities on chase in stolen CCFD medical truck on I-15

A woman driving a stolen Clark County Fire Department medical vehicle led authorities on a chase southbound on Interstate 15 Friday afternoon, Metro police said.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, Clark County fire was working a medical call at Walgreens on 3717 South Las Vegas Boulevard, near Harmon Avenue, at 3:37 p.m. when the first responders left the truck running and unlocked while dealing with a patient. The female suspect attempted to enter an AMR vehicle at the scene but it was locked, so she went to the Clark County fire medical truck discovered it was unlocked and took it.

LVMPD officers are in pursuit of a stolen Clark County EMS truck, heading southbound I15 near Primm. #LVMPDnews — LVMPD (@LVMPD) September 8, 2017

The fire department attempted to box her in near the Las Vegas welcome sign but she drove up on a curb around them and left. Officers then spotted the vehicle and began following her as she left south of Las Vegas. Nevada Highway Patrol troopers and Metro officers continued to follow her as she drove southbound on Interstate 15 and attempted to stop her with a spike strip. The strip was only successful at deflating two of the four rear tires.

A FOX5 viewer shared video of the pursuit on Interstate 15.

#UPDATE FOX5 viewer Ron Fields shared this video of the pursuit on I-15 of a stolen CCFD medical vehicle

>https://t.co/pdvCx84UD3 pic.twitter.com/2F6DexMFpY — FOX5 Las Vegas (@FOX5Vegas) September 8, 2017

One the woman crossed the state line, California Highway Patrol troopers assisted and set up spike strips as well.

The woman then pulled the truck to the shoulder where CHP troopers took her out of the vehicle and took her into custody at about 4:25 p.m.

The suspect was booked by CHP for possession of stolen property and will face additional charges in Nevada, Metro said.

