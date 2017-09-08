2 Pahrump firefighters head to Idaho to fight wildfire

Two firefighters from Pahrump head to Idaho to assist with a wildfire. (Nye County/Facebook)

Two firefighters from Pahrump are heading to Idaho to assist with a wildfire, according to Nye County.

Captain Matt Clayton and firefighter Tom Kloiber, of the Nye County Technical Response Station 52 will be heading to Idaho with a truck.

The pair left at 7:30 a.m. Friday en route to the Boise Wildland Dispatch Center at the request of the Bureau of Land Management.

Clayton and Kloiber are anticipated to remain on a 21-day deployment for firefighting in Idaho. they have been preparing for deployment for months with training, testing and equipment preparation.

Kloiber returned from the Tohakum two fire in northwest Nevada earlier this week.

Anyone interested in joining the Nye County Technical Response Station 51 can go to their office at 1510 East Siri Lane in Pahrump or call 775-751-4279.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.