Nellis Air Force Base pilot killed in training crash

A pilot from Nellis Air Force Base died in a collision during training on Tuesday.

According to a spokesperson from Nellis Air Force Base, the crash occurred Tuesday at about 6 p.m. at the Nevada Test and Training Range located approximately 100 miles northwest of the base.

The spokesperson said a U.S. Air Force aircraft crashed while flying a training mission. The aircraft was assigned to Air Force Materiel Command.

Lt. Col. Eric Schultz died as a result of the crash, the spokesperson said.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

