Nellis Air Force Base pilot killed in training crash

Aircrafts are shown at Nellis Air Force Base in an undated image. (File) Aircrafts are shown at Nellis Air Force Base in an undated image. (File)
A pilot from Nellis Air Force Base died in a collision during training on Tuesday. 

According to a spokesperson from Nellis Air Force Base, the crash occurred Tuesday at about 6 p.m. at the Nevada Test and Training Range located approximately 100 miles northwest of the base. 

The spokesperson said a U.S. Air Force aircraft crashed while flying a training mission. The aircraft was assigned to Air Force Materiel Command. 

Lt. Col. Eric Schultz died as a result of the crash, the spokesperson said. 

An investigation into the crash is ongoing. 

