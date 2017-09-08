Man in custody for girlfriend's murder in North Las Vegas

North Las Vegas police said they arrested a man in connection with a homicide Wednesday.

Toby Lara, 26, was arrested on Thursday in the 4500 block of Sampson Drive, near Harmon Avenue and Nellis Boulevard, by the FBI C.A.T. Task Force. He was booked into the Las Vegas City Detention Center for murder with use of a deadly weapon.

According to police, a 37-year-old woman was found dead outside of her home in the 3200 block of Lillis Avenue, near Carey Avenue and Belmont Street.

Citing the preliminary investigation, police believe Lara got into an argument with his girlfriend outside of their home before she was shot.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

