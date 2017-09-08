Unique custom-built gin truck stops in Las Vegas - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Unique custom-built gin truck stops in Las Vegas

Hendrick's gin truck made a stop at FOX5 on Sept. 8, 2017. (Mike Doria/FOX5) Hendrick's gin truck made a stop at FOX5 on Sept. 8, 2017. (Mike Doria/FOX5)
A truck that looks like it could be straight out of a Willy Wonka movie but is not suitable for kids is making a stop in Las Vegas. 

Hendrick's Gin Grand Garnishing Tour is in the Valley and yes, you read that correctly. It is a gin brand doing a tour. 

Flowing through a custom-built contraption that is part car, a part conveyer belt, and a part bicycle is 18 cucumbers an hour being cut into pieces to garnish the drinks.  

The truck is both brilliant and eye catching. 

