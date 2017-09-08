3 wanted for Las Vegas armored truck robberies captured

Authorities investigate an incident near Eastern Avenue and Windmill Parkway on Sept. 8, 2017. (Armando Navarro/FOX5)

Three people wanted in connection with multiple armored truck robberies in the Las Vegas Valley have been captured, according to Las Vegas Metro police.

Las Vegas Metro police said they collaborated with the Federal Bureau of Investigations to detain the suspects.

Authorities were staking out a Chase bank, near Eastern Avenue and Windmill Lane since 5:30 a.m. Friday, Metro said. Just after 10 a.m. authorities took the suspects into custody.

Metro said the suspects did not rob the Chase bank.

An investigation is ongoing.

