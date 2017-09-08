3 wanted for Las Vegas armored truck robberies captured

Police say a Minnesota teenager who had been missing was abducted, physically and sexually assaulted and held against her will for 29 days.More >
Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating the death of an infant Thursday morning.More >
Seven live sharks and three dead ones have been seized from a pool in the basement of a home in New York's Hudson Valley.More >
A security guard from a hotel on the Las Vegas Strip was taken into custody for allegedly sexually assaulting a person at the property he worked at.More >
A Las Vegas lounge profiled on a television show was damaged by a fire Thursday morning.More >
Seattle Seahawks player Michael Bennett said he was racially profiled on the Las Vegas Strip by Metro police.More >
Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a shooting Wednesday morning.More >
The victim of a states-wide kidnapping case said her suspected captor brought her to Las Vegas to get married.More >
Equifax, the credit reporting behemoth, said on Thursday that a massive security breach may have compromised the personal information of 143 million people.More >
