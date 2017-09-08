Police: Naked man erratic, barricaded inside Summerlin home - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Police: Naked man erratic, barricaded inside Summerlin home

Written by Lesha Ruffin
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Metro police were on scene of a barricade situation involving a naked man outside of his home acting erratically in a Summerlin neighborhood.

Police received numerous calls from neighbors in the area of Piedmont Valley Avenue and Napa Hills Drive Friday morning, reporting a naked man was yelling, banging items and walking around naked in front of his home. 

Officers arrived on scene just after 5:20 a.m. and a SWAT team was called in to assist with the barricade situation. The unidentified naked man threw a knife, bottles and batteries at officers on scene, and was spotted pleasing himself outside in front of children heading to school in the area.

Neighboring residences were evacuated as a precaution. No injuries were reported. 

Police were working to determine if the man was under the influence of drugs or suffering from a mental illness. Officers dealt with a barricade situation with the man at the same residence a year ago in 2016.

Piedmont Valley Avenue and Napa Hills Drive were closed during the barricade situation Friday.

