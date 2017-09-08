Naked erratic man taken into custody after Summerlin barricade

Las Vegas Metro police said they took a man who was barricaded inside his Summerlin home acting erratically Friday morning, into custody without incident.

Police received numerous calls from neighbors in the area of Piedmont Valley Avenue and Napa Hills Drive, reporting a naked man was yelling, banging items and walking around naked in front of his home.

Officers arrived on scene just after 5:20 a.m. and a SWAT team was called in to assist with the barricade situation. The unidentified naked man threw a knife, bottles, and batteries at officers on scene, and was spotted pleasing himself outside in front of children heading to school in the area.

Neighboring residences were evacuated as a precaution. No injuries were reported.

Police said they were working to determine if the man was under the influence of drugs or suffering from a mental illness. Officers dealt with a barricade situation with the man at the same residence a year ago in 2016.

Piedmont Valley Avenue and Napa Hills Drive were closed during the barricade situation Friday.

