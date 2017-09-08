Parents face criminal charges in shooting death of 4-year-old bo - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Parents face criminal charges in shooting death of 4-year-old boy

Written by Lesha Ruffin
Police investigate after a child was killed in an 'accidental shooting' on Aug. 1, 2017. (Roger Bryner/FOX5) Police investigate after a child was killed in an 'accidental shooting' on Aug. 1, 2017. (Roger Bryner/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

The Clark County District Attorney's Office filed criminal charges against the parents of 4-year-old Bradley Whitis who died after accidentally shooting himself with a gun found inside of a Las Vegas home.

The incident happened on Aug. 1, 2017  just before 2 p.m. inside of a home in the 9500 block of Chandler Springs Avenue, near Fort Apache Road and Warm Springs Road.

The criminal complaint charges Ronald and Kimberly Whitis left one of their guns unsecured in a downstairs bedroom and their 4-year-old son gained access to it when nobody else was in the room.

"These types of cases are so tragic, and charging the parents with a crime is one of the most difficult decisions we, as prosecutors, have to make," Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said. "Gun safety is a paramount concern, especially when children are in the home. This very sad event is a reminder to us all to never take for granted the importance of properly securing guns and ensuring that children are unable to get ahold of one."

Ronald and Kimberly Whitis were scheduled to be arraigned on Oct. 5, 2017 at 8:00 a.m.

