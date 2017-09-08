Thunderstorms continue in Las Vegas Valley - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Thunderstorms continue in Las Vegas Valley

Written by Lesha Ruffin
Photo: Richard Hagenbuch Photo: Richard Hagenbuch
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Thunder, lightning, rain and flooding continued to hit the Las Vegas Valley Friday.

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Watch for the entire region from 9 a.m. through 5 a.m. Monday. FOX5's Ken Smith said monsoon storm chances were on the rise as deep moisture funneled up the Colorado River Valley.

Extensive thunderstorm coverage was expected Friday afternoon across Clark, Lincoln, Mohave and southern Nye counties.

Storms will continue into Friday night and the majority of the day Saturday. The atmospheric set up could result in some of the biggest rainfalls totals of the monsoon season.

Longer range forecasts showed a big drying trend by the middle of next week. This drying trend will effectively end the 2017 monsoon season for Southern Nevada.

Temperatures were slated to be much cooler Friday due to the extensive cloud cover and rain.

HIGHS TODAY AROUND THE REGION:
Las Vegas 92
Mt. Charleston 68
Laughlin 101
Pahrump 95
Mesquite 97
Alamo 88
Caliente 85
Pioche 80
Tonopah 84
Overton 97
Beatty 92
Searchlight 88
Primm 92
Kingman 89

