Amazon wants second North America headquarters, Las Vegas interested

FILE - This Sept. 6, 2012, file photo, shows the Amazon logo in Santa Monica, Calif. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)

E-commerce giant Amazon announced plans to open a second North American headquarters.

The facility would employ up to 50,000 workers and cost at least $5 billion to build and operate, according to an Amazon press release.

Dozens of major cities are vying for the opportunity including Las Vegas, according to the Governor’s Office of Economic Development. The office has plans to submit a proposal on behalf of the Las Vegas area.

In the release, Amazon listed preferences for its future home-base. Among them, a metropolitan area with more than one million people. The city of Las Vegas hosts slightly more than 630,000 people, according to the U.S. Census.

Amazon also listed a stable and business-friendly environment as an ideal trait. Las Vegas is home to Amazon’s daughter company Zappos. It also hosts a range of trade shows and conventions that attract a diverse clientele year-round.

The company also said it wants urban or suburban locations with the potential to attract and keep strong technical talent, according to the release.

Downtown Las Vegas and the Strip offer an urban flare while surrounding communities like Summerlin, Southern Highlands and Paradise are more family friendly.

Major cities like Chicago, Dallas, and Pittsburgh seemed interested.

Cities have to submit their proposals by Oct. 19.

Amazon is expected to make a decision in 2018.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.