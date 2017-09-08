Swimmer missing from Lake Mead - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Swimmer missing from Lake Mead

Lake Mead appears on the horizon in this photo from Monday, Nov. 10. (Les Krifaton/FOX5) Lake Mead appears on the horizon in this photo from Monday, Nov. 10. (Les Krifaton/FOX5)
Crews have been searching for a man in his 60s who disappeared while swimming in Lake Mead on Wednesday, according to Lake Mead National Recreation Area Public Affairs Officer Christie Vanover.

The recreation area's Interagency Communication Center was called at 1:20 p.m. Wednesday and someone reported a swimmer went underwater near Sentinel Island in the Boulder Basin of Lake Mead.

Crews from National Park Service and Nevada Department of Wildlife responded and have been searching the area where he was last seen, Vanover said.

Witnesses said the victim was not wearing a life jacket. The incident is under investigation, she said.

