UNLV students complete solar house for competition - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

UNLV students complete solar house for competition

UNLV students showcased a solar-powered home on Sept. 7, 2017. (Roger Bryner/FOX5) UNLV students showcased a solar-powered home on Sept. 7, 2017. (Roger Bryner/FOX5)
A team of more than 25 University of Nevada, Las Vegas students completed a solar house they designed for an international competition in Denver. 

The home called "Sinatra Living's" took more than 18 months of planning, designing, and building to complete. The students raised funds and solicited donated materials to build the 990-square foot house from the ground up. Most of the students had never worked on a construction project before. 

The home is a cost-effective, solar-powered home. It combines "accessibility and interior comfort with wireless integrated technology, automation, and smart living features."

UNLV's entry in 2013, "Desert Sol" placed first among American universities and second overall in that year's competition. 

The team will compete for a $300,000 prize at the Solar Decathlon in October

