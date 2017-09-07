Nevada Task Force One to deploy for Hurricane Irma relief

Nevada Task Force One prepares to leave to Florida on Sept. 7, 2017. (ClarkCountyNV/Twitter)

A group of first responders that assisted with relief efforts after Hurricane Harvey are heading to Florida to help with the anticipated effects from Hurricane Irma.

Nevada Task Force One returned from Texas on Wednesday and just one day later, they are preparing for their next task.

A spokesperson for Clark County said the team of about 80 members will be deployed to a staging area at Robins Air Force Base in Georgia.

Members of NV Task Force 1 are beginning to check in & prepare for deployment to Florida #HurricaneIrma #NVTF1 #Vegas pic.twitter.com/fsNh044LE7 — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) September 8, 2017

Hurricane Irma, a category five storm, is expected to impact Florida after it caused destruction and deaths in the Caribbean. Florida Gov. Rick Scott urged thousands of people to evacuate before it makes landfall.

As of Thursday evening, the National Hurricane Center said Hurricane Irma was pummeling Turks and Caicos. It is expected to move between the north coast of Cuba and the Bahamas during the next couple of days.

