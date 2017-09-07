Wet, windy weather rolls into Las Vegas Valley

Wind, rain and hail hit southern Nevada Thursday afternoon and a flash flood warning was in place for areas just south of Mesquite.

Residents in the southern region of the Las Vegas Valley experienced gusty winds, heavy downpours and even hail in Henderson. A flash flood warning was in place until 8:15 p.m. for a storm south of Mesquite. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Anthem Thursday afternoon until 3:30 p.m., as well as an airport weather warning for McCarran International Airport.

Areas hardest hit included Green Valley Ranch, Silverado Ranch, and south of Mountain's Edge. FOX5 Meteorologist was tracking the storms as they moved from south to north, and said the weather will continue into the weekend on Friday and Saturday.

For the latest weather updates, check our FOX5 Weather page here.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.