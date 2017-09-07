Frontier Airlines to hire 300 flight attendants in Las Vegas - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Frontier Airlines to hire 300 flight attendants in Las Vegas

Written by Lesha Ruffin
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Frontier Airlines announced Thursday the company plans to hire 300 flight attendants for a new base in the Las Vegas area.

The major airline said due to continued growth in the Las Vegas market, a new flight attendant base will be established.

Interested applicants can attend three hiring events on Sept. 12 and 13, 2017 at the following locations:

LOCATION:
Eastside Cannery Hotel and Casino
5255 Boulder Highway
Las Vegas, NV 89122

DATES/TIMES:
Tuesday, September 12th
Check in: 12:30 - 1p.m.
Presentation: 1 p.m.

Wednesday, September 13th
Check in: 7- 7:30 a.m.
Presentation: 7:30 a.m.

Wedesday, September 13th
Check in: 12:30 - 1 p.m.
Presentation: 1 p.m.
 

