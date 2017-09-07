Storm hits Southern Nevada

Police say a Minnesota teenager who had been missing was abducted, physically and sexually assaulted and held against her will for 29 days.

Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating the death of an infant Thursday morning.

Seven live sharks and three dead ones have been seized from a pool in the basement of a home in New York's Hudson Valley.

(New York State Department of Environmental Conservation via AP). In this Aug. 23, 2017 photo provided by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, sharks swim in a basement swimming pool in LaGrangeville, N.Y. Officials say seven li...

