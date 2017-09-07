Storm hits Southern Nevada - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Slideshow

Storm hits Southern Nevada

Posted: Updated:
Hail is seen in the palm of a hand during a storm on Sept. 7, 2017. (The Moon Family/Report It) Hail is seen in the palm of a hand during a storm on Sept. 7, 2017. (The Moon Family/Report It)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

FOX5 viewers shared photos of a storm that brought hail, thunder, and rain to Southern Nevada. 

