Police: Thief tries, fails to rob Las Vegas Bank of America

Posted: Updated:
Written by Lesha Ruffin
A thief attempted to rob a Las Vegas Bank of America Thursday morning, but made off with no money, according to police. 

The robbery attempt happened just after 9:30 a.m. at the bank located near Sahara Avenue and Jones Boulevard. 

It is unclear how long the thief was inside of the bank or what foiled his attempt, but he escaped without stealing any cash, according to Metro Police.

