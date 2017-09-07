Las vegas rib restaurant to donate proceeds to Hurricane Harvey - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Las vegas rib restaurant to donate proceeds to Hurricane Harvey victims

Posted: Updated:
TC's Rib Crib plans to donate proceeds to victims of Hurricane Harvey. (Armando Navarro/FOX5) TC's Rib Crib plans to donate proceeds to victims of Hurricane Harvey. (Armando Navarro/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A Las Vegas restaurant said it plans to donate 50 percent of its proceeds to victims of Hurricane Harvey. 

TC's Rib Crib on 3655 South Durango Drive, near Twain Avenue hosted a fundraiser on Thursday. 

A DJ also donated his time and services at the fundraiser. 

The restaurant will continue to donate 50 percent of proceeds earned every Thursday through the month of September. 

The restaurant said it will either donate to a local family or organization directly affected by the hurricane. 

TC's rib crib was started by a man affected by Hurricane Katrina. 

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.