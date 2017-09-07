Las vegas rib restaurant to donate proceeds to Hurricane Harvey victims

TC's Rib Crib plans to donate proceeds to victims of Hurricane Harvey. (Armando Navarro/FOX5)

A Las Vegas restaurant said it plans to donate 50 percent of its proceeds to victims of Hurricane Harvey.

TC's Rib Crib on 3655 South Durango Drive, near Twain Avenue hosted a fundraiser on Thursday.

A DJ also donated his time and services at the fundraiser.

The restaurant will continue to donate 50 percent of proceeds earned every Thursday through the month of September.

The restaurant said it will either donate to a local family or organization directly affected by the hurricane.

TC's rib crib was started by a man affected by Hurricane Katrina.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.