Las Vegas Strip security guard accused of sexual assault at hotel

A security guard from a hotel on the Las Vegas Strip was taken into custody for allegedly sexually assaulting a person at the property he worked at.

Las Vegas Metro police arrested 39-year-old Robert Laws on Wednesday for kidnapping and two counts of sexual assault.

Citing the investigation, police said they received a report of a sexual assault on Monday at the hotel in the 3700 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard, near Harmon Avenue.

Officers took Laws into custody at the hotel he worked at. He was interviewed and arrested in connection with the case.

Further details on the incident have not been released.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact Metro's Sexual Assault Section at 702-828-3421. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Stay with FOX5 and FOX5Vegas.com for developments.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.