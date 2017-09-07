Fire destroys Las Vegas bar featured on TV show

A Las Vegas lounge profiled on a television show was damaged by a fire Thursday morning.

Crews responded to the incident at 3:58 a.m. after a Las Vegas Metro police officer on patrol noticed smoke coming from a large building on the corner of Nellis Boulevard and Bonanza Road.

According to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue, arriving firefighters found heavy smoke showing from the roof of a large commercial building. The majority of the fire was found in the attic area of Regan Lounge on 5067 East Bonanza Road. The fire was burning through the attic and spread to the dental office next door. Firefighters were able to stop the blaze before it caused more damage to the dental office.

It took firefighters approximately 30 minutes to bring the fire under control, the department said.

The fire gutted the lounge and burned a large hole in the roof. The dental office had moderate damage. The department said the total estimated damaged was $500,000.

The fire remains under investigation. The manager of Regan Lounge told investigators that she closed the business at about 2 a.m. and did the usual clean up. She said she walked around looking for any issues and did not see any. She left the lounge at about 2:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported to responders, the department said. Firefighters from Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, and Clark County fought the blaze.

The department said the lounge was recently profiled on the television program "Bar Rescue" which shows bars and lounges that received a makeover to attract new business. The actual makeover occurred in February. The episode aired in June.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.