CCSD Superintendent Skorkowsky announces plans to retire in 2018

Clark County School District (CCSD) Superintendent Pat Skorkowsky announced Thursday his plans to retire after a 30-year career in the education system.

Skorkowsky spoke to a room full of school officials and media Thursday morning at Bracken Elementary School, where he confirmed he will retire after his contract with CCSD ends in June 2018. At that time, he will have served as the district superintendent for five years and 30 years as an educator.

He began his career as a first grade teacher at C.C. Ronnow Elementary School and worked up the ranks to the superintendent's office.

Skorkowsky assured he was not resigning. "I am announcing my retirement. I am leaving on my terms. This decision is mine and mine alone. I feel good about this decision. I am very proud of what we have accomplished in the last five years," Skorkowsky said.

Amidst recent announcements of severe budget cuts and teacher shortages in the district, Skorkowsky said "announcing my retirement now allows me to speak more clearly and address some key problems and problem-makers head on without holding back."

Skorkowsky cited an increase in graduation rates from 61.6% in 2012 to an estimated over 82.5% increase within his 5-year tenure. He also said the district has opened 12 new magnet programs that added 4,800 additional seats, totaling a 68% increase in seats available to students.

"I believe so passionately in how we can ensure that our students have a true choice of where they are going to get a quality education," Skorkowsky said.

The Clark County Education Association said in a statement that it welcomed the news of his retirement. Adding, "our community needs and is ready for new leadership to lead our school district forward."

