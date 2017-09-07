Texas woman hits $787K jackpot at Harrah's in Las Vegas - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Texas woman hits $787K jackpot at Harrah's in Las Vegas

A Texas woman hit a jackpot at Harrah's on Sept. 4, 2017. (Caesars Entertainment)
A woman from Texas hit a jackpot at Harrah's on the Las Vegas Strip over the Labor Day weekend. 

Janet Redwine, of Coppell Texas, hit a $787,842 jackpot while playing the penny slot, Willy Wonka: World of Wonka. 

Redwine hit the jackpot on Monday, according to Caesars Entertainment. 

Caesars Entertainment said more than nine $100,000 or more jackpots were paid out since April. 

In June, two visitors won $944,337.37 on the same machine Redwine won her jackpot. 

