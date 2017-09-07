Infant found dead in southwest Las Vegas home

Police are investigating the death of an infant on Sept. 7, 2017. (Armando Navarro/FOX5)

Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating the death of an infant Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the 400 block of Warminster Avenue, near Fort Apache Road and Blue Diamond Road.

Police said the mother of the 10-month-old child woke up and discovered that the child was not breathing.

The infant was pronounced deceased, police said.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

