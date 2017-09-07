Victim of states-wide kidnapping case that ended in Henderson speaks out

The victim of a California kidnapping case said her suspected captor brought her to Las Vegas to get married. (FOX5)

The victim of a states-wide kidnapping case said her suspected captor brought her to Las Vegas to get married.

“He said marrying me would get him out of trouble,” Paris said. “(He wanted to) pretend we were on some little honeymoon and turn off our cell phones like no one would know the difference.”

Paris said Hetzel kidnapped her Friday after work in Solvang, California. She said he came up to her parked car and got in.

“I told me to drive then I don’t remember what happened,” Paris said.

Paris said she remembers waking up in Arizona.

“It was so scary,” a tearful Paris said. “He talked about his explosive and what he would do to ex-girlfriends that made me nervous.”

When asked if Heztel was armed, Paris said she was unsure. Paris said she played along to avoid trouble until Hetzel brought her to the Little Neon Chapel on Monday.

“I was very upset. The first time I walked away, I was extremely upset,” Paris said. “I would not do anything. And he ran after me.”

Chapel owner Ben Silvano was there during their visit. He shared a similar story.

“She turned and was trying to walk out and he grabbed her and said ‘No you have to stay here,’” Silvano said.

Paris said after an argument outside the chapel they returned inside and got married.

“He was very forceful and very mean,” Paris said.

Police said Paris was rescued on Tuesday at the Railroad Pass Hotel in Henderson. Paris went to the hotel desk to get a room and alerted employees that she had been kidnapped, according to hotel staff.

Hetzel was put behind bars on a warrant out of Santa Barbara, California.

