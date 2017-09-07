NLVPD seeking driver involved in hit-and-run crash

North Las Vegas police said they are searching for the driver who struck three pedestrians and left the scene of the crash on Wednesday night.

The crash occurred at 9:50 p.m. near the area of Civic Center Drive and Gowan Road.

Citing the preliminary investigation, police said a black 90's Cadillac four-door sedan was traveling northbound on Civic Center Drive approaching Gowan Road when the vehicle left the roadway and struck the three men, who were on the sidewalk.

The driver of the Cadillac left the scene eastbound on Gowan Road after causing significant front and passenger side damage to the vehicle. The Cadillac also left behind broken debris such as a passenger mirror and strip molding from the right passenger door at the scene of the crash.

The pedestrians were 19-, 20- and 21-years-old, police said.

Two of the men were taken to University Medical Center, one in critical condition. The third pedestrian was not taken to the hospital.

Police said the intersection was closed pending the investigation of the crash.

