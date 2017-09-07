Hit and run critically injures pedestrian near Sahara and Decatur

An elderly pedestrian was hit by an SUV near Sahara and Decatur.

Police investigate a critical hit and run near Sahara Avenue and Decatur Boulevard (Gai Phanalasy / FOX5).

A 77-year-old pedestrian was critically injured by a sport utility vehicle in a hit-and-run near Sahara Avenue and Decatur Boulevard, according to Metro police.

The white SUV was heading south on Decatur when it hit a 77-year-old woman who was in the roadway outside of a marked crosswalk on Decatur, south of Sahara at 8:13 p.m., Metro said.

The driver did not stop and headed south on Decatur and turned left on Pennwood Avenue, police said. The SUV has not been located. The woman was taken to University Medical Center to treat life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The SUV had headlight damage, Metro said.

Police closed Sahara Avenue east of Decatur Boulevard during the investigation.

Metro asked anyone with information about the case or the driver to contact the collision investigation section at 702-828-8189. To remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

