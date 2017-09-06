Man found unresponsive in Henderson pool, in critical condition - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Man found unresponsive in Henderson pool, in critical condition

Police tape blocks the gate of an apartment complex pool where a man was found submerged in the water (FOX5). Police tape blocks the gate of an apartment complex pool where a man was found submerged in the water (FOX5).
A man in his mid-30s was found unresponsive in a pool at an apartment complex on the 1800 block of Green Valley Parkway, according to Henderson Police.

He was transported to Siena Hospital in critical condition, HPD said. No one else was in the pool area when he was found. 

Police said there was nothing suspicious about the case. 

