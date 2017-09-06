AppleOne searching for seasonal workers in Las Vegas - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

AppleOne searching for seasonal workers in Las Vegas


LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

AppleOne is hiring 260 workers for the holidays. 

The company is hiring customer loyalty agents to work at Zappos. 

AppleOne said it is searching for "upbeat, positive professionals with a great phone presence" to provide customer service over the phone. 

Applicants must have a minimum of one year of customer service experience. Prospective employees must also have a flexible schedule and be open to working evenings, weekends and all major holidays. A background check will also be required before starting. 

Positions with the company start at $13 per hour. 

Anyone interested in applying can call AppleOne at 702-361-4121 or walk into AppleOne at 2140 East Pebble Road. Resumes are also required to apply. 

