AppleOne searching for seasonal workers in Las Vegas

AppleOne is hiring 260 workers for the holidays.

The company is hiring customer loyalty agents to work at Zappos.

AppleOne said it is searching for "upbeat, positive professionals with a great phone presence" to provide customer service over the phone.

Applicants must have a minimum of one year of customer service experience. Prospective employees must also have a flexible schedule and be open to working evenings, weekends and all major holidays. A background check will also be required before starting.

Positions with the company start at $13 per hour.

Anyone interested in applying can call AppleOne at 702-361-4121 or walk into AppleOne at 2140 East Pebble Road. Resumes are also required to apply.

