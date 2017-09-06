County bans marijuana possession, ads at Las Vegas airport - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Passengers wait for their luggage at baggage claim at McCarran Airport. (File/FOX5) Passengers wait for their luggage at baggage claim at McCarran Airport. (File/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (AP) -

Recreational marijuana may be legal in Nevada, but add McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas to the list of places including casinos where pot is still banned.

Clark County commissioners have banned marijuana possession and advertising at the airport in a vote Tuesday that raised the possibility travelers leaving town with less than an ounce could get a ticket and have their marijuana confiscated.

That would be if federal Transportation Security Administration agents find pot at security screening stations and alert Las Vegas police.

Commissioners say the decision was made to keep airport rules consistent with federal regulations.

Violators could face a misdemeanor charge or civil fines. The airport director is expected to set the amounts for civil fines.

Possessing more than an ounce is still a felony.

