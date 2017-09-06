Woman shot, killed near Carey and Belmont in North Las Vegas

A 37-year-old woman was shot and killed near Carey Avenue and Belmont Street Wednesday afternoon, according to North Las Vegas Police.

Officers called to a possible shooting in the 3200 block of Lillis Avenue at 2:35 p.m.

When officers arrived the woman was found outside with a gunshot wound. Medical crews arrived and pronounced her dead at the scene, police said.

Citing the preliminary investigation, police said an argument occurred before the shooting.

No suspects were taken into custody but the homicide is not believed to be random. It’s believed that they did know each other, NLVPD public information officer Eric Leavitt said.

A description of the suspect was not immediately available.

Police said they were not sure if the woman lived there or not.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

