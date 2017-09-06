1 injured after hammer attack, shooting near Rainbow and Sunset - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

1 injured after hammer attack, shooting near Rainbow and Sunset

Posted:
Emergency personnel responded to the scene of a shooting on Sept. 6, 2017. (Bryan Martin/Facebook) Emergency personnel responded to the scene of a shooting on Sept. 6, 2017. (Bryan Martin/Facebook)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

One person was injured in a hammer attack near South Rainbow Boulevard and Sunset Road Wednesday. 

Las Vegas Metro police said they responded to a shooting just before 10 a.m. in the 6400 block of South Rainbow Boulevard, in front of the Greens and Proteins business. 

According to police, two to three people were involved in a fight when one person pulled out a hammer and beat another person in the head. The suspect then left. 

Witnesses said a victim was "bleeding badly" and put in handcuffs before being taken to the hospital. 

Police initially said two people were injured and taken to the hospital, but later said only one person was injured.  The victim that was attacked with a hammer was transported to University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. 

Workers at the nearby Greens and Proteins restaurant said they saw the entire fight.

"I was putting a delivery in and we heard the shots, me and my Cisco guy. I ran in front and we saw two perpetrators running north and I saw the guy on the ground bleeding profusely, then I ran inside and we called the cops. It was pretty bad," Maurice Bailey said.

A mother said she and her kids were nearby trying to figure out what they wanted to eat when they heard the shots.

"I actually walked in right as the shots were being fired so it freaked me out. At first I thought it was the construction, but the guy inside the restaurant was like 'Hurry hurry!' Someone's shooting!' I'm like 'What?!' So, yeah, it was very scary."

Police said shots were fired in the area but no one was hit. 

The incident remains under investigation. 

