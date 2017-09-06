Clerk who helped rescue kidnapping victim shares her experience

The clerk who helped save a kidnapping suspect shared her experiences. (FOX5)

On Monday, two hours after a distress call to her daughter, 55-year-old Virginia Paris showed up at Railroad Pass Casino telling staff she was kidnapped. Surveillance video showed Paris calmly walking into the casino and approaching the check-in desk.

The clerk, Danielle Jacobsen, said Paris didn't show her fear.

"She seemed nervous but calm."

"She was like, ‘Uh, I need help. I’ve been abducted. I’ve been missing since Friday. It’s pretty serious, can you please pretend like you’re checking me into a room please and get the cops on the phone and get them here?’"

"I’m looking at her like, 'Ok.'"

"I got to my security team here first." "Get ahold of my security team is all I could think of."

Security guards quickly came out and formed a perimeter around Paris, Jacobsen said. Once they established her identity, they escorted her to a back room for safety.

Surveillance footage showed her suspected kidnapper, Joseph Hetzel, watching Paris’s every move through the glass doors.

Jacobsen said finding out more of the details later made her look back at the situation differently.

"Hearing about it all (Tuesday), it’s very scary. I’ve never had anything like that happen."

"(Security) did an amazing job."

(Virginia) wanted to get ahold of her family members. She was a very nice lady. I’m glad she got home ok and got back."

"I’m glad that she’s safe now," Jacobsen said."

Hetzel was arrested Tuesday. For more details on the case, click here.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.