FAA: New Raiders stadium won't negatively affect air traffic

An aeronautical study by the the Federal Aviation Administration showed that the new Raiders stadium, set to open in 2020 off Russell Road west of the Las Vegas Strip, won't negatively affect air traffic, the FAA said.

"The structure would have no substantial adverse effect on the safe and efficient utilization of the navigable airspace by aircraft or on the operation of air navigation facilities," the report stated

The FAA said the stadium would not be a hazard, as long as the correct circular lights were installed. The FAA must also be notified about any malfunctions that last longer than 30 minutes affecting a light. 

