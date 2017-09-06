Henderson narrowly approves recreational marijuana sales

Two months after recreational marijuana sales launched statewide, the City of Henderson voted to cash in on the green rush.

In a 3-2 vote, the mayor and two city officials voted in favor of allowing the sale of retail marijuana. It's a move that comes after a months-long moratorium that temporarily banned recreational marijuana as the city figured out how to regulate sales.

"We're seeing three times or four times the number of customers at our county location versus our daily average at Henderson because we were only medical," CEO of The Source Andrew Jolley said.

By contrast, some valley locals said they found the moratorium necessary.

"I don't think there's enough information that's gone out to the public on this," city resident Patti Jesinoski said.

"I fear for the children," city resident Linda Buckardt said.

It's been a contentious topic, but city officials said recreational sales will be available to the five already-existing dispensaries in Henderson. In order to apply for a recreational dispensary license, applicants must have an existing medical dispensary license, a city official explained. The ordinance involving recreational sales forbids delivery for recreational and a dispensaries business hours will be extended. Public use is also prohibited.

Stores can be open from 8:00 a.m. to 11 p.m. Previously medical marijuana stores were not allowed to to be open past 8 p.m., according to the ordinance.

