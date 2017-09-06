Section of Highway 95 shuts down for construction

A part of Highway 95 shut down late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. The closure ran from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.

The closure gave crews a chance to install signage over the highway. The construction is part of Project Neon; NDOT's billion-dollar upgrade to the Interstate-15 and Highway 95 interchange downtown.

The construction closed the southbound lanes of the 95 from Decatur to Rancho. Drivers were directed to surface streets.

Many drivers said they have been avoiding the highway anyway because of the ongoing construction.

"I try to avoid it just because there's so much traffic in the morning to get to work that I'd be late every day, so I prefer just to take the streets," Yvette Morales said.

The same closure will happen again starting Thursday at 11 p.m. and running until 4 a.m. Friday.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.