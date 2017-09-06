Valley Dreamers fight on despite DACA decision

President Donald Trump's decision to rescind Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) came as a blow to valley Dreamers.

"Our world just came crashing down," 18-year-old Sergio Hernandez said about "The DREAM Act" program that allows immigrants who came to the U.S.A. as children, state licenses and temporary work permits.

The Dreamer said he held out hope the president would keep the program that allowed him to legally go to work and attend college. He said while he's sad with the decision, it also served as a wake up call.

"I will not let this fear stop me anymore, I will continue to fight."

Hernandez is one of 13,000 Nevadans benefiting from the deferred action program. He said he was brought here when he was just three months old.



"Yes I was born (in another country) but I'm from here. This is where I've lived my whole life, this is where I've studied, this is where I plan to accomplish my dreams," he said.

He joined hundreds at the East Las Vegas Community Center, including valley politicians and activists.



"These are human beings and we have to start talking about them like that. All right just stop throwing the number around that's not enough," Rep. Edgar Flores (D) said.



"We are so much more than just numbers, we're people. We're just like everybody else. The only difference is, we weren't born here," activist Astrid Silva said.

UNLV Law Professor Michael Kagan was especially upset with the rhetoric Attorney General Jeff Session used in the announcement, painting Dreamers as criminals.

"We want people who value their families, we want people who work hard, we want people who go to school. Who's done more of that than this group of people?" Kagan said.

Those gathered at Tuesday's meeting also shared information with DACA recipients.

They told families the government wouldn't be able to accept new DACA applications but those who have the program can continue using the work permits until the individual expiration dates.

They also focused on the six-month time frame before DACA would be rescinded, and the importance of Congress acting during that time to pass legislation helping Dreamers.



"I think our permanent solution is the dream act, its standing up for it, its signing up for the bill, its having our community members call so that they can make this a reality," Silva said.

