Henderson elementary school without A/C for the second time

Less than a month into the school year and the air conditioner has given out for the second time at a Henderson elementary school.
As parents like Nicole Paulson headed to pick up their students on Tuesday, Clark County Maintenance crews worked throughout the day to try and restore the broken cooling unit at Bartlett Elementary School.
"He did say the teacher has a thermometer in the classroom," Paulson said. "It was showing like 84 degrees."
Paulson son is in on Kindergarten and spent part of his school day watching the temperature in his classroom climb, but it's not the first time.
"When the school started, they actually closed the school down at noo because there was no A/C," she added.
This time around, three Kindergarten classrooms were affected, which is even more alarming for parents.
"The heat is still very intense this time of year," said Bonnie Clements, a parent of a student at Bartlett. "For it to keep going out like this, these are little kids who can't always tell you when they're overheating. So to be in a really hot classroom, it's not safe."
According to CCSD, the little ones won't be sitting in hot rooms. They were moved either to the gym or to other classrooms with working A/C.
"The whole thing needs to be replaced," Clement said. "They just keep putting band-aids on it to keep it running."
Parents said they were notified by voicemail throughout the day and said it was an improvement from the previous outage earlier in the month.
During that air conditioning outage, several parents claimed the school did not contact them.
"The communication has been much better this time," Clements said. "We were all called, it makes you at least feel like you know what's going on with the school."
Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.
Four adults were charged after the bruised and malnourished girl escaped on from her home in rural Oswego County, north of Syracuse.More >
Four adults were charged after the bruised and malnourished girl escaped on from her home in rural Oswego County, north of Syracuse.More >
North Las Vegas police said they are investigating after a man was injured in an apparent attack Monday morning.More >
North Las Vegas police said they are investigating after a man was injured in an apparent attack Monday morning.More >
Terrifying video of an SUV backing into three people walking in Massachusetts.More >
Terrifying video of an SUV backing into three people walking in Massachusetts.More >
Las Vegas Metro police said a man was stabbed after he bumped into another man on the Las Vegas Strip Saturday night.More >
Las Vegas Metro police said a man was stabbed after he bumped into another man on the Las Vegas Strip Saturday night.More >
A Nevada sheriff says the man who ran into the flames at the Burning Man festival's signature burning ceremony has died.More >
A Nevada sheriff says the man who ran into the flames at the Burning Man festival's signature burning ceremony has died.More >
A group of police officers in Connecticut said goodbye to their four-legged partner during an emotional end of watch ceremony.More >
A group of police officers in Connecticut said goodbye to their four-legged partner during an emotional end of watch ceremony.More >
Authorities in multiple states are actively searching for information leading to the whereabouts of a California kidnapping suspect and a victim since Sept. 1.More >
Authorities in multiple states are actively searching for information leading to the whereabouts of a California kidnapping suspect and a victim since Sept. 1.More >
The announcement released in a statement Monday says the queen is delighted by the news.More >
The announcement released in a statement Monday says the queen is delighted by the news.More >
Las Vegas Metro police said they are seeking the public's help to locate a missing man.More >
Las Vegas Metro police said they are seeking the public's help to locate a missing man.More >