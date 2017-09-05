Henderson elementary school without A/C for the second time

Less than a month into the school year and the air conditioner has given out for the second time at a Henderson elementary school.

As parents like Nicole Paulson headed to pick up their students on Tuesday, Clark County Maintenance crews worked throughout the day to try and restore the broken cooling unit at Bartlett Elementary School.

"He did say the teacher has a thermometer in the classroom," Paulson said. "It was showing like 84 degrees."

Paulson son is in on Kindergarten and spent part of his school day watching the temperature in his classroom climb, but it's not the first time.

"When the school started, they actually closed the school down at noo because there was no A/C," she added.

This time around, three Kindergarten classrooms were affected, which is even more alarming for parents.

"The heat is still very intense this time of year," said Bonnie Clements, a parent of a student at Bartlett. "For it to keep going out like this, these are little kids who can't always tell you when they're overheating. So to be in a really hot classroom, it's not safe."

According to CCSD, the little ones won't be sitting in hot rooms. They were moved either to the gym or to other classrooms with working A/C.

"The whole thing needs to be replaced," Clement said. "They just keep putting band-aids on it to keep it running."

Parents said they were notified by voicemail throughout the day and said it was an improvement from the previous outage earlier in the month.

During that air conditioning outage, several parents claimed the school did not contact them.

"The communication has been much better this time," Clements said. "We were all called, it makes you at least feel like you know what's going on with the school."

