Kidnapping suspect arrested after woman rescued in Henderson

The suspect in a California kidnapping was arrested Tuesday evening in Las Vegas, according to Henderson Police.

Joseph Hetzel, 52, was arrested at "an establishment" on the 100 block or East Bruner Avenue off of St. Rose Parkway at around 6:00 p.m. without incident, police said.

Police were told that Hetzel may have returned to the Henderson area at around 5:30 p.m. After following up on leads, officers found a stolen vehicle, taken from Mesquite, Nevada on East Bruner Avenue, HPD said.

Further investigation lead to finding, identifying and arresting Hetzel, police said. He was transported and booked into Henderson Detention Center on a warrant out of Santa Barbara, California.

On Monday, two hours after a distress call to her daughter, 55-year-old Virginia Paris showed up at Railroad Pass Casino telling staff she was kidnapped. Surveillance video showed Paris calmly walking into the casino and approaching the check-in desk.

The clerk, Danielle Jacobsen, said Paris appeared calm. She said Paris told her to pretend she was checking her into a room, but that she had been kidnapped and needed help.

“She was like, 'I need you to please do this quickly.' Get ahold of my security team is all I could think of," Jacobsen said.

Security guards quickly came out and formed a perimeter around Paris, Jacobsen said. Once they established her identity, they escorted her to a back room for safety.

Surveillance footage showed her suspected kidnapper, Joseph Hetzel, watching Paris’s every move through the glass doors.

“The guy was actually looking in the glass here and when he realized that she had been shepherded off the floor here, he took off,” General Manager Joseph Wilcock said.

Paris told police Hetzel may be heading to Utah. Police said he was armed and dangerous, warned anyone who not to approach him but instead to call police immediately.

Hetzel took off in Paris' 2015 black Chrysler 200. The car was found abandoned in Mesquite.

HPD said he'll face charges in California, not in Nevada.

