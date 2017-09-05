Crash involving Clark Co. truck kills pedestrian at Eastern and Warm Springs

A woman is dead after being hit by a Clark County truck on Eastern Avenue and Warm Springs Road Tuesday morning, according to Metro Police. (Gai Phanalasy / FOX5)

A woman is dead after being hit by a Clark County truck on Eastern Avenue and Warm Springs Road Tuesday morning, according to Metro Police.

The crash was reported at 11:04 a.m. The adult pedestrian was "awake and breathing" and was transported to Sunrise Trauma where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Metro did not confirm whether the woman was in a marked crosswalk, or if impairment was a factor.

